NORTHPORT - Jessica Lee Smith Farley, born June 23, 1991, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. Dewey and Ruby Thomas, and Oliver and Clara Farley; grandfather, Lonnie Smith; and biological father, Danny Smith; and a host of aunts and uncles.

Jessica is survived by her parents, James and Sharon Farley; her sisters Tracy, Tammy, and Emily and their families; her most special aunt, Sandra Sharp (Mike) and family; her uncle, Jimmy Thomas and family; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Jessica never met a stranger and was loved by all. She was a special gift from God and used for His glory. Her life will carry on in the hearts of all who knew her. Jessica touched everyone she met with her infectious smile, her happy hellos, and her warm sweet hugs. She taught us how to live life to the fullest, how to love unconditionally, and how to forgive with the purest heart.

Throughout her life she attended the RISE program, graduated from TCHS in 2011 and attended Eagles' Wings where she eagerly participated in the choir. She was a member of Shepherd's Way Christian Church where she often helped lead the song service. She was loved by the congregation and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be at Sunset Funeral Home Monday July 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Larry Colburn officiating.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store