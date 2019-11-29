|
TUSCALOOSA - Elder Jessie Peoples, Sr., age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 19, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Word of Faith Church with Pastor Steve Hamner officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 29, 2019