Mrs. Jewel Lee

Tuscaloosa - Mrs. Jewel Lee, age 89 of Tuscaloosa, formerly of Hubbertville, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Services will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley View Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert E. Lee; parents, Dewey and Essie Hubbert; brothers, Roy Hubbert and Troy Hubbert; sisters, Julia McClure and Velma McClure.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her daughters, Kay Wood (Steve), Vickie Mitchell (Gregg), Judith Wyatt (Chad); son, Philip Lee (Regina); sister-in-law, Faye Rice Hubbert; twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mother enjoyed fishing (but never ate fish!), gardening, and cooking for her family, especially family favorites macaroni/cheese and fried apple pies. And she absolutely loved snow-real snow, fake snow, snow globes, snow murals, snow pictures, and snow ice cream!! She spent many enjoyable afternoons playing cards with her card-playing friends. Her grandchildren and beyond brought her enormous joy. Mother thoroughly enjoyed each holiday season especially when she was surrounded by her family. She was a devoted Christian and will be missed by many on this side of Heaven.

Pallbearers are David Lee, Drake Jones, Dru Jones, Blake Mitchell, Bryant Mitchell, and Chad Hunter Wyatt.

Honorary pallbearers are Peggy Falls, E.M. and Iver Lee Arnold, Jackie Rice, Annette Bridges, Annette Liner, Carolyn Seales, Faye O'Quinn, and Dr. Regina Harrell.

Special thank you to caregivers, Susan Lancaster, Alice Parker, Brenda Parker, and Elsie Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Valley View Baptist Church Building Fund.



