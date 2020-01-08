|
|
NORTHPORT - Jewel Marlowe, age 99, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 6, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Pate Cemetery in Buhl, Ala. with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Marlowe; parents, Hazyk and Ruth Reese; brothers, Bill, Frank and John Reese; sister, Christine Guidd; children, Fran Mitchell, Margaret Nichols, Rocky Marlowe, Tina Abel and Lisa Marlowe.
Survivors include Candice Richardson (Karl) and Debra Suarez (Nelson); sons, G.K. Marlowe (Vickie) and David Marlowe (Pat); sister, Margaret Vines; fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Jewel was born in Helena, Alabama on November 29, 1920. She lived in Tuscaloosa numerous years; Miami, Fla. for 45 years; and Douglasville, Ga. for ten years. She was a loving mother and friend who could voice a prayer of worship that would bring tears to your eyes.
Pallbearers will be Austin Marcum, Milton Albea, James Sanders, Gage Sanders, Josh Goodell, Kyle Thompson, Karl Richardson and Vell Young.
Honorary pallbearers are Ray Mitchell and Dory Wanger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 8, 2020