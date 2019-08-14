|
REFORM - Jewell H. Shelton, age 79, of Reform, Ala., passed away August 12, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glenn Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe N. Shelton; her parents; and brothers, Ganus House, John House and Ellison House.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Shelton (Jennifer) of Reform; sister, Sarah Miller (Norman) of McCalla; sisters-in-law, Erlene House of Columbus, Miss., Eloise Shelton of Reform and Linda K. Clark of Jasper; grandchildren, Blake, Nick, Joseph and Allison Shelton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jewell was born May 25, 1940 Pickens County, Alabama to the late Roy E. House and Gladys Dean House. She was the retired owner/operator of His-N-Hers Hair Designs in Reform and a well-known resident of Pickens County. She attended Friendship Baptist Church, where she lovingly served in the nursery for many years. Jewell was a wonderful mother and grandmother who spent the last years of her life loving and spoiling her four grandchildren. They were her whole world, but we know that heaven has gained a true angel who can never be replaced.
Pallbearers will be Phillip House, Terry K. Miller, Tyler Whitaker, Talbert Pate, Braydon Suggs, Eric Shelton, Brian Shelton and Luke Swedenburg.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren, Josh Sullivan and the employees of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 14, 2019