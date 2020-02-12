|
NORTHPORT - Jim Jayne, of Northport, Ala., passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at home. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Chapel with the Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 p.m. Graveside and Burial will be love on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tenn. Rev. Ken Cheek, Rev. Dalton Styes and Rev. Tom Hammons will be officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Jayne; son, Michael Jayne; parents, Vernon Jayne and Bob and Juanita Anderson; grandparents, James and Cordie Jayne; and special aunt, Inez Jayne Anderson.
Survivors include his son, Jason Jayne (Kristi); daughter, Jennifer Jayne; grandchildren, Brylan and Kyler Jayne and Pamela Dupre (Mason); brother, Paul Jayne (Carol); sister-in-law, Brenda Jessee (Denny), and ""Adopted children"" Martin (Stine) and Adam Thorsager and Susan Nix (Michael).
Jim was born on May 24, 1941 in Kingsport, Tenn. He was raised in the Bloomingdale community, where he attended Vermont Methodist Church and graduated from Ketron High School. After graduation, he joined and served in the United States Air Force.
He married the love of his life, Jean, on April 1, 1963, and they enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage. After the military, they moved and made Tuscaloosa their home. To many people; he was their local banker, which he officially retired from in August 2019, but only because of his declining health. He served in various roles within his work, and many local organizations in the community. His love for sports began at an early age, and continued throughout his life. He was known for helping mentor many young athletes over decades in youth sports; while also playing softball himself. He was inducted into the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame in 2017, as well as honored through PARA with a softball field named after him. He was a proud member of the Kiwanis Club and served with the Feed My Sheep Ministry. He valued the friendships with so many he had met in each of the avenues he was a part of. He was an active member of Druid Hills UMC for 53 years where he served in numerous leadership roles and enjoyed being a Lay Speaker. He took pride in being able to engage with so many people of all ages. He considered everyone he met a friend. He loved to stay active, Even during his battle with cancer; he would still attend his grandsons' sporting events, and participated in activities, or visit with so many of the people he cared for.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Druid Hills UMC, Chapel Hill Baptist Church, Kiwanis members of West Alabama, and Cadence Bank past and present co-workers and clients. Special friends Willie Turner, Rev. Sara Smoot, Dean Smelser, Marie Bigham, Ken and Cherry McLendon, John and Terri Reed, Randy Smith, Bobby and Jan Yaw, Lois Lawrence, Santonia Smith, Dia Harris, Scott Wilhelm, Mark Brackfield, Mike and Gail Dogan, Mandy Hallman and the kids department at Duncanville Baptist. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Alldredge, Dr. Angelia Woodward, nurses, Dawn Sullivan, Kim Mann, staff of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, and Beau and Dianne Nelson for comforting Jim in his final time with us.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 12, 2020