|
|
PRATTVILLE - Jimelu Wood Hunter, 89, of Prattville, passed away on February 19, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Lucile Floyd; her beloved first husband, J. B. Wood, and her brother, LTC. Paul E. Floyd (Ret). She was married to her caring husband, Gray Hunter, for 25 years.
Survivors include a son, Jim Wood (Kathy) of Tuscaloosa; Susan Somers (Dan) of Eclectic and Kelly Cobb (Fred) of Smith's Station and three stepchildren, Mark F Hunter (Karen) of Fairhope; two daughters, Catherine Taylor Fagan (Ray) of Harpersville and Brooke B Hunter (Suzy) of Anniston; eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and two sisters, Dot Warren (Jerry) of Nashville, Tenn. and Dawn Yunker of Tuscaloosa.
Our Mother loved her family. The legacy she leaves is one of serving others, especially those felt to be disadvantaged.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Montgomery, on March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m., with visitation at 1 p.m.
A graveside service will be held March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park Cemetery, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to: The Respite Ministry at FUMC, 2416 W Cloverdale Park Rd, Montgomery, AL 36111.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019