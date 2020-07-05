1/1
Jimmi Kay Channell
DUNCANVILLE - Jimmi Kay Channell, age 71, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Twin Cities Memorial in Niceville, Fla. A graveside service with burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Memory Hill Gardens. Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel and Crematory will be directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Long; mother, Margaret Hartley; and a grandson, Robert Zachary Channell.
Jimmi was survived by the love of her life of 53 years, RT Channell; daughter, Brandy Hambright (Eric); son, Robert Channell, Jr.(Jill); sisters, Brenda Lancaster and Vicki Darnell (Tom); grandchildren, Robert Hambright, Sam Channell, Marc Saxton, and Alec Saxton; great grandchildren, Rosalee and Alexandria.
She loved people, loved to travel, and enjoyed gardening when her health permitted. Jimmi lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all, who knew her!

Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
