DUNCANVILLE - Jimmi Kay Channell, age 71, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Twin Cities Memorial in Niceville, Fla. A graveside service with burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Memory Hill Gardens. Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel and Crematory will be directing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Long; mother, Margaret Hartley; and a grandson, Robert Zachary Channell.

Jimmi was survived by the love of her life of 53 years, RT Channell; daughter, Brandy Hambright (Eric); son, Robert Channell, Jr.(Jill); sisters, Brenda Lancaster and Vicki Darnell (Tom); grandchildren, Robert Hambright, Sam Channell, Marc Saxton, and Alec Saxton; great grandchildren, Rosalee and Alexandria.

She loved people, loved to travel, and enjoyed gardening when her health permitted. Jimmi lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all, who knew her!



