|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Jimmie "Ann" Misko, age 73, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 28, 2019. Services will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Lanier Nail officiating. Private interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 12:30-1 p.m. on March 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Misko; infant daughter, Lisa Michelle; parents, Adam and Opal Sartain; sister, Janell (Harold) Matthews; brothers, Al (Nellie), AJ and Joel Sartain.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Gast of Tuscaloosa.
After retiring from the University of Alabama she opened Ann's Holiday Beach Boutique and was later employed with Duckworth-Morris Realty Group.
Ann was friendly and loving; she never met a stranger. She was especially loved by children and was affectionately known as "Aunt Ann".
The family would like to offer special thanks to Jeff Misko, Danelle Misko, Donna Gast and Jennifer Patterson for their continued care and support after Bill's death.
Honorary pallbearers are all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2019