COTTONDALE - Jimmie Leo "Jim" Matthews, age 72, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel is directing.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruby Matthews; son, Jimmie Leo Matthews Jr.; sister-in-law, Gayle Turner; nephew, Mitchell Matthews; and a close friend, Gary Munday.
Survivors are his wife, Lynn Matthews; children, Dana Dowling (Bob), LeAnn Waldrop (James), and Jason Matthews (Marsha Slayers Jones); brothers and sisters, Joe Matthews (Charlotte), Jeanine Grubbs (Alan), Wayne Matthews (Mary Ann), Dave Matthews (Linda), Tony Matthews (Clark Robenstine), Sherri Snead (Anthony), and Billy Turner (Dayna Bowles); grandkids, Robert Dowling, Melissa Dowling, Crystal Turnage (Aaron), Zach Matthews (Stephanie Horton), Alexis Matthews (Justin Clevenger), Drew Schaffer (Myra), Marilyn Strickland (Andrew), Amanda Coxwell (Alan Phillips), Angel Matthews, and Jay-leigh Taylor; a host of great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews; close friends, Lynn Munday and Keri Strong (Tad); and many other relatives and friends.
Jim was born January 17, 1947 in Mobile, Ala. and a resident of Eight Mile, Ala. He was a member of Crawford United Methodist Church. Jim was an iron worker for 50 years, where he had an opportunity to work all over the United States. He was a member of iron workers local 798 in Mobile and later moved to Tuscaloosa, where he was in iron workers local 92 in Birmingham. Jim was devoted to his family and loved by all of his friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 28, 2019