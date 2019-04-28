Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Leo "Jim" Matthews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmie Leo "Jim" Matthews Obituary
COTTONDALE - Jimmie Leo "Jim" Matthews, age 72, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel is directing.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruby Matthews; son, Jimmie Leo Matthews Jr.; sister-in-law, Gayle Turner; nephew, Mitchell Matthews; and a close friend, Gary Munday.
Survivors are his wife, Lynn Matthews; children, Dana Dowling (Bob), LeAnn Waldrop (James), and Jason Matthews (Marsha Slayers Jones); brothers and sisters, Joe Matthews (Charlotte), Jeanine Grubbs (Alan), Wayne Matthews (Mary Ann), Dave Matthews (Linda), Tony Matthews (Clark Robenstine), Sherri Snead (Anthony), and Billy Turner (Dayna Bowles); grandkids, Robert Dowling, Melissa Dowling, Crystal Turnage (Aaron), Zach Matthews (Stephanie Horton), Alexis Matthews (Justin Clevenger), Drew Schaffer (Myra), Marilyn Strickland (Andrew), Amanda Coxwell (Alan Phillips), Angel Matthews, and Jay-leigh Taylor; a host of great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews; close friends, Lynn Munday and Keri Strong (Tad); and many other relatives and friends.
Jim was born January 17, 1947 in Mobile, Ala. and a resident of Eight Mile, Ala. He was a member of Crawford United Methodist Church. Jim was an iron worker for 50 years, where he had an opportunity to work all over the United States. He was a member of iron workers local 798 in Mobile and later moved to Tuscaloosa, where he was in iron workers local 92 in Birmingham. Jim was devoted to his family and loved by all of his friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now