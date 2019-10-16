Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Wayne Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Wayne Sullivan Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Jimmie Wayne Sullivan, age 65, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence. Services will be Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Derry and Rev. C.R. Bayham officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Kellerman, Ala. with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Sullivan; grandparents, Jay and Myrtle Sullivan and Clarence and Maudie Cooley.
Survivors include his mother, Helen Sullivan of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Elaine Sullivan of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jimmie graduated from Brookwood High School in 1972 and attended Shelton State Community College. He worked at the VA Hospital as a Medical Support Assistant in Physical Therapy. Jimmie also attended The Church of Tuscaloosa and took part in his small group.
Special thanks to Hospice of West Alabama, and family and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now