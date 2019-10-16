|
TUSCALOOSA - Jimmie Wayne Sullivan, age 65, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence. Services will be Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Derry and Rev. C.R. Bayham officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Kellerman, Ala. with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Sullivan; grandparents, Jay and Myrtle Sullivan and Clarence and Maudie Cooley.
Survivors include his mother, Helen Sullivan of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Elaine Sullivan of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jimmie graduated from Brookwood High School in 1972 and attended Shelton State Community College. He worked at the VA Hospital as a Medical Support Assistant in Physical Therapy. Jimmie also attended The Church of Tuscaloosa and took part in his small group.
Special thanks to Hospice of West Alabama, and family and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 16, 2019