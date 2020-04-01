|
|
SAMANTHA - Jimmy D. ""Foots"" Collins, age 60, of Samantha, Ala., died March 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents L. C. and Leona Collins.
Survivors include his sister, Carolyn Tanner; nephew, Robert Tanner (Holly); and niece, Adrianne Tanner.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He loved to talk; and was a big fan of NASCAR Racing. He was a restaurant owner for over 20 years at North River Grill. Jim Collins was a music enthusiast. He used his intelligent passion and love for this art form to extend kindness to others. He was a self-taught highly talented guitarist. Jim had a very specific love of Martin guitars. When God created his heart, HE used guitar strings as the foundation. His musical influences included Cody Canada, Willy Braun, Chris Knight, Jeremy Plato, Tom Skinner, Tom Petty, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen, Orianthi Panagaris, Randy Rogers, William Clark Green, Ross Cooper, Jacob Dylan, Chris Cornell, and Preston Wait. The legacy of his music love will continue to serve the greater good through the Jim Collins Memorial Music Scholarship Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 1, 2020