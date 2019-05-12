|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Jimmy Lowery, age 79, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away on May 9, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 12 p.m. with Bro. Bill Richards officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Lowery; brother, Lecil Lowery; sister, Mirt Frost and his parents, Lee Roy and Aver Lowery.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindi Lowery of Tuscaloosa and Jackie Wells of Pell City; son, Ronald Higginbotham of Tuscaloosa; sisters, Dorothy Hallman (Jay), Shirley Bonner (Don); brother, Julian Lowery (Debbie); six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and special friend, Mary Francis McCrory.
Jimmy served as a member of the Army Reserve as a young man. He retired from Drummond Coal Company where he served as a United Mine Workers of America liaison. As an avid lover of the outdoors, he shared that same love with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jimmy was a true man of faith that believed every day was a day of grace given to us by God. He was a man with many names to his family. He began as Daddy and followed as Dad, Papa, Pop and finally Pop Pop. He is gone from our site but not from our hearts.
Pallbearers will be Brandon and Preston Quesenberry, Steve Lowery, Ronnie N. Higginbotham, Jeff Frost and Dennis Quesenberry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Albright and Joel Blankenship.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 12, 2019