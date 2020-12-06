Jimmy M. Holloway

Northport - Jimmy Mack Holloway, age 69, of Northport, Al., passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Home. Services were held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Phillip's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Holemon officiating and Magnolia Chapel North Directing. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his parents, J.B and Berthalene Holloway; sister, Deidra Holloway; brother, Ronnie Holloway; and wife, Gail Holloway.

Survivors include sisters, Loretta Skelton and Sandra Holloway; Brother, Kenny Holloway (Deborah); and nieces and nephews, Michael Shelton (Ande), Jason Mitchum (Miho), Stephanie Hicks (Matt), Lindsey Holloway, Brittany Smith (Keith), Anna Morgan and Davis Shelton, Will and Henry Hicks, Kaine and Kaden Prescott, Khloe, Korbin, and Knox Smith.

Jimmy was the most kind, loving, caring, and sweet person; Always seeing the good in everyone. His life career was being a Barber. He loved his customers at Northport Barber Shop and Village Hair Center. Their many conversations were about sports, Alabama football being his favorite.

He was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Michael Shelton, Jason Mitchum, Jeff Holloway, Darren Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, Terry Holemon, Vince Montgomery, and Gary Galloway.

Honorary pallbearers were Heritage Nursing Home, Jim Crowe and co-workers at Northport Barber Shop, and Village Hair Center, Rosedale Baptist Church, and his many friends and relatives.



