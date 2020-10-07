Mrs. Jo Ella Newman

1930-2020

Jo Ella (Walker) Newman, age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Auburn, AL. From her birth on November 16, 1930 until her death on Sunday, she loved everyone around her, especially her family.

She graduated from Tallapoosa County High School in 1948, where she was an active member of the 4-H Club, and in her senior year was elected to the homecoming court and voted class favorite. Her senior yearbook said of Jo Ella "A cute little brownette, who is a friend to everyone".

In 1948, Jo Ella married her high school sweetheart, Robert 'Jack' Newman. They had one daughter, Debra (Newman) Sanford, born in 1951, one granddaughter, Kelly (Buffy) McKelvey, born in 1969, and three great-granddaughters; Baxlee McKelvey, Savanah McKelvey, and Ireland McKelvey.

Mrs. Newman was a member of First United Methodist Church in Dadeville, and also attended First United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa. Jo Ella was proud of her family, and loved them and her dog 'Daisy' more than anything.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Kelly Elizabeth (Buffy) McKelvey of Auburn; grandchildren, Baxlee McKelvey, Savanah McKelvey, and Ireland McKelvey of Auburn; brother Hoyt A. Walker of Salem, AL; sister Kathryn (Walker) Mallory of Hoover, AL; and son-in-law Charles W. 'Sandy' Sanford of Tuscaloosa.

Mrs. Newman was preceded in death by her mother Ruby (Caldwell) Walker; father William Noah Walker; husband Robert Jackson 'Jack' Newman, sister Geneva Locket; and brother Gordon Walker.

True to the words from her high school yearbook 72 years ago, Jo Ella was still a cute little brownette, and was always a friend to everyone. Her family and friends will miss her greatly, but are comforted knowing she's reunited with Jack, Debra, and countless family and friends that passed before her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial on Thursday, October 8th, at 1:30PM being held at Langley Funeral Home in Dadeville, AL.



