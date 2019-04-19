Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
For more information about
Joan Bigham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Parker Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bigham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Delono Marcum Bigham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Delono Marcum Bigham Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Joan Delono Marcum Bigham, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 16, 2019 at Aspire of West Alabama. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Parker Cemetery with Bro. Paul Wilson officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by Rueben Surcy Marcum, Ruby Kathryn Dutton, Mark Marcum and Rachel Henderson.
Survivors include her daughters, Rosemary Turner (Eugene) of Samantha, Ala. and Lucie Ray (Steve) of Duncanville. Ala.; sons, Phillip Crowell Duncanville. Ala., Hugh Smith, Jr. (Penny) Tuscaloosa, Ala., Richard Crowell (Terry) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Timothy Crowell of Duncanville, Ala.; sisters, Peggy Gray (David) of Montgomery, Ala. and Susan Tingle (Larry) of Duncanville, Ala.; brother, Rueben Marcum (Ann) of Duncanville, Ala.; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Joan Delono Marcum Bigham was known as a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family. She loved watching the tide roll on Saturdays during football season. She loved NASCAR driver, Kevin Harvick, and enjoyed watching him race on Sundays. She enjoyed watching both Alabama football games and NASCAR races surrounded by family. She loved playing bingo and never missed a game. She loved growing vegetables in her garden and cooking for her family. She loved tending to her flowers in her yard. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. Joan will be missed, but never forgotten.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Hallman, Steven Ingram, Michael Ray, Hunter Ray Dustin Smith and Brandon Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Aspire of West Alabama and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now