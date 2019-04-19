TUSCALOOSA - Joan Delono Marcum Bigham, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 16, 2019 at Aspire of West Alabama. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Parker Cemetery with Bro. Paul Wilson officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

She was preceded in death by Rueben Surcy Marcum, Ruby Kathryn Dutton, Mark Marcum and Rachel Henderson.

Survivors include her daughters, Rosemary Turner (Eugene) of Samantha, Ala. and Lucie Ray (Steve) of Duncanville. Ala.; sons, Phillip Crowell Duncanville. Ala., Hugh Smith, Jr. (Penny) Tuscaloosa, Ala., Richard Crowell (Terry) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Timothy Crowell of Duncanville, Ala.; sisters, Peggy Gray (David) of Montgomery, Ala. and Susan Tingle (Larry) of Duncanville, Ala.; brother, Rueben Marcum (Ann) of Duncanville, Ala.; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Joan Delono Marcum Bigham was known as a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family. She loved watching the tide roll on Saturdays during football season. She loved NASCAR driver, Kevin Harvick, and enjoyed watching him race on Sundays. She enjoyed watching both Alabama football games and NASCAR races surrounded by family. She loved playing bingo and never missed a game. She loved growing vegetables in her garden and cooking for her family. She loved tending to her flowers in her yard. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. Joan will be missed, but never forgotten.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Hallman, Steven Ingram, Michael Ray, Hunter Ray Dustin Smith and Brandon Smith.

Honorary pallbearers are Aspire of West Alabama and Hospice of West Alabama.