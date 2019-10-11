|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Joan Elaine Driggers, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 8, 2019 at her home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. at Memory Hill Gardens with Gene Dockery officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, James P. Sims.
Survivors include her daughter, Erin Elizabeth Driggers; sister, Susan LaNell Sims; and mother, June LaNell Sims.
She was born in Birmingham, Ala. She earned her undergraduate and Master's degrees from the University of Alabama. She retired from a local elementary school after 30 years of teaching.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 11, 2019