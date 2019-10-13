|
|
WINTER HAVEN, FLA. - Joan Hicks Mackey McCollough passed away on October 2, 2019, at her home in Winter Haven, Fla. Joan, aka Sunshine, was known for her kind heart, beautiful smile and her passion for Bama football.
She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama May 29, 1936 to Beatrice Suther Mackey and Robert Alexander Mackey, of Tuscaloosa. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1954 where she was a homecoming maid and a cheerleader. In 1958, she graduated from The University of Alabama and was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and a Bama Beauty. Joan married her college sweetheart Jasper Otto "JO" McCollough in 1957.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, JO; her sister, Mary Jane Holybee; and her daughter, Lynn McCollough Byers.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Sue Mackey of Demopolis, Ala.; her four children, Mark McCollough (Ann) of Winter Haven, Fla., Suzanne (Tom) Lindsey of Winter Haven, Fla., Karen (Sam) Oswald of Orlando, Fla., Bart McCollough of Winter Haven, Fla.; and her son-in-law, Charles Byers of Birmingham, Ala.; her nine grandchildren, Christopher McCollough and Megan McCollough Miller of Winter Haven, Fla., Austyn Lindsey Harben and Max Lindsey of Winter Haven, Fla., Laura Lynn Byers Whitfield and Michael Byers of Birmingham, Ala., and Emily Oswald, Sam Hill Oswald and Claire Oswald of Orlando, Fla. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Joan's life will be held on October 26th, at her home in Winter Haven.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jasper O. McCollough, MD, Memorial Endowed Scholarship" at give.ua.edu or mailed to The University of Alabama Office of Advancement Services, Box 870101, Tuscaloosa AL 35487, or the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 13, 2019