JoAnn Anderson
TUSCALOOSA – JoAnn Anderson, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died August 7, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Beard officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ike and Nina Beard; husband, Wayne Anderson; brothers, Norman, Billy Beard and Leslie Waldrop; and grandson, Dillon Anderson.
Survivors include son, Michael Anderson (Lana); sister, Rachel Rushing Groth (Norm); and grandchildren, Lindsey Anderson and Hayley Anderson.
JoAnn was a member of Englewood Baptist Church. She loved to deer hunt years ago. She always placed more importance on others than herself. Her son was the light of her life.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rushing, Justin Rushing, Eddie Beard, Chris Payne, Joe Rice and Doug Killough.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetbrown-funeral.com


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
