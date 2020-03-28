|
|
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Joann Gillespie passed away on March 26, 2020 at her Brookdale Memory Care residence in Greensboro, N.C.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Joann was born September 25, 1928 in Isaban, W. Va. to Robert and Gladys Mullins. She grew up throughout various communities of the West Virginia and Virginia coal fields as her father was a coal miner. She graduated from Pocahontas High School, Pocahontas, Va. in 1946 and was valedictorian of her class.
Soon after graduating, she married Douglas Gillespie of Boissevain, Va. They eventually settled in Bluefield, Virginia where they lived and raised their children over the next 30 plus years. Sometime in the mid 80's, Joann moved to the Northern Virginia area near her sister Marge and went into the real estate business. After retiring she moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to live and be near some of her family. She loved playing bridge with her friends and also enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, working crossword puzzles and entertaining her family and friends. After living in Tuscaloosa for almost 20 years she moved in 2013 to Greensboro, N.C. to be closer to her children in her final years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, David Gillespie (Marilyn) of Greensboro, N.C. and Dr. Douglas Gillespie, Jr. (Margot) of Terre Haute, Ind.; brothers, Don Mullins (Juanita) of Bluefield, Va. and Roger Mullins (Lois) of Bluefield, Va.; grandchildren, Jason Gillespie (Lindsay) of Greensboro, N.C., Meredith Gillespie of Greensboro, N.C., Barnes Gillespie (Mary Beth) of Indianapolis, Ind., Ries Thieme Hohman (Jared) of Findley, Ohio, Caitlin Voelker (Brandon) of Cold Spring, Ky.; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gladys Mullins; her daughter, Angela Gillespie; her sister, Marge Mullins Jones; her brothers, Bob Mullins and Joe Mullins.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Lawndale Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, and AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice).
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231-4596 or the Western Carolina Chapter of the , 4615 Dundas Drive, Ste. 103, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home on N. Elm Street in Greensboro, NC is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 28, 2020