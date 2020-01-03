|
TUSCALOOSA – JoAnn Johnson Weaver, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died January 1, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Terry Halllman, Joe Bob Mizzall and Tim Eads officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jackson Weaver; son, Thomas Samuel (Tommy) Weaver; and her parents, Clarence (Wing) and Margaret Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Joanna Cox (Chris) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; son, Marty Weaver (Donna) of Northport, Alabama; grandchildren, Courtney Sheets (Kevin) of Decatur, Alabama, Caleb Weaver (Brandi) of Northport, Alabama, Jordan Cox and Justin Cox, both of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and great-grandchildren, Josie, Ty and Joey Brooks Weaver and Weston and Blakely Reese Sheets.
Our mother was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School (Black Bears). She married the love of her life, Thomas Weaver and they were married 59 years. They enjoyed their time as Eastern Star members and working with the University of Alabama Athletics Department. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking their favorite meals and always baked their favorite cakes on their birthdays. She will be greatly missed and big shoes to fill.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Weaver, Jordan Cox, Justin Cox and Beau Yeager.
Honorary pallbearers are the wonderful staff on 3rd floor MICU, the wonderful staff at Crimson Village Dementia Care Unit, the loving members of Circlewood Baptist and Englewood Baptist Churches and neighbors of Diane Street.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020