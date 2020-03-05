Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map

JoAnn Pate Elmore

JoAnn Pate Elmore Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - JoAnn Pate Elmore, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Caledonia Cemetery in Buhl. Reada Johnson will be officiating. A visitation will be held Sunday at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Bascom and Noveis Connell Pate; husband, James Clarence Elmore; sister, Patty Cline; brothers, Roy and Troy Pate.
She is survived by her Longtime Loving Companion, Roy D. Swartz; daughters, Jamie Beck (Michael), Jennifer Miller (Jason), Lisa Tyner (Lane), and Alana Berthelot (Travis); grandchildren, Gage and Maggie Beth Beck, Logan and Sawyer Miller, Stephanie Tyner Stone, Josh and Zack Tyner, and Dylan and Dustin Hidalgo; five great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Hallman and Norma Steele; brothers, Lester Pate and Johnny Pate; and a host of nieces and nephews.
JoAnn enjoyed many years of taking care of her children in her home daycare in Moundville. This brought her lots of joyful and fond memories. She spoke about her kids often and with so much love. She also enjoyed her time in the Volunteer Fire Department in Moundville. Her last few years, she had been very devoted to her church and trying to get a community food pantry started. She loved coffee, her grandchildren, friends, family, and especially her six Chihuahua dogs. She never met a stranger and you never left her house hungry. She will deeply be missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Gage Beck, Logan Miller, Sawyer Miller, Jason Swartz, Bedford Steele, Troy Steele and Wayne Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Sakina Kamal, Dr. Petra S. Lynch and Staff, Doctors and Staff at University Medical Center, and Sam Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a local food pantry; this was something very dear to her heart.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2020
