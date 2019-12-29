Home

Joanna Davis Obituary
COKER - Joanna Davis, age 79, of Coker, Ala., passed away on December 20, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, with Rev. Charlie Simmons officiating.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Arthur Voss; mother, Sula Mae Davis; father, John E. Davis, Jr.; and sister, Linda Brooks Davis.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Hester; aunt, Betty Pratt; sisters, Rebecca Snow (Olan) and Cindy Davis; grandchild, Trey Hester; and special friends, Lynn and Wayne Moreland.
Joanna graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1958. She was a homemaker for many years, and later began working outside the home. She was an avid Crimson Tide fan. Joanna loved to cook, and loved her cats.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 29, 2019
