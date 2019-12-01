|
|
GADSDEN - Joni Gramling, a resident of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham after a lengthy illness.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph L. Gramling and Virginia B. Gramling.
Survivors include her sisters, Jan Mayhall (Jack) and Terri Bryan (Hobson); as well as nieces, Laura Merrill and Ashley Nielsen; nephews, John Mayhall, III, and William Nielsen and their families; and special family care members, Martha and Mike McCormick and Kay Cosby.
Joni was a graduate of Murphy High School in Mobile, and received a B.A. from the University of Alabama where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She also earned a Master's degree in Art Education from William Carey College in Mississippi. Her career was spent as an art instructor in the public schools, her last position being at Ashville High School.
After her cancer diagnosis, Joni became an active participant in the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, organizing a team known as Team G, to participate in fundraising runs benefiting ovarian cancer research.
Being a chemotherapy patient herself at UAB inspired her to take on a collaborative project with her students to create reproduction art masterpieces for the chemo units. Uniquely, these were painted on ceiling tiles to provide comfort and beauty for those undergoing treatment. Doctors, nurses, and patients alike were delighted with this outreach.
Joni, in life, was a fun-loving soul, and a spark in any gathering, and that, and her courageous spirit, are part of her enduring legacy.
The family would like to express gratitude to the outstanding team of physicians at UAB. Special thanks to Dr. Rebecca Arend, Dr. Kerri Bevis, Dr. David Doo, and Dr. Trisha Parekh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be sent to the Norma Living Cancer Foundation.
A graveside service for Joanna will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Forrest Cemetery, 700 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The family will be at the cemetery at 11 a.m. to receive friends. Services will be conducted by the Reverend Jeff Rowan. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Pallbearers will be John Mayhall, III, Larry Merrill, Jr., William Nielsen, John McCormick, Lawrence Merrill, III, Chandler Merrill and John Mayhall, IV.
Honorary pallbearers are Jack Mayhall, Mike McCormick and Joe Boggans.
A celebration of life will be held immediately following the service at The Rail in downtown Gadsden. All are welcome to attend.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Gramling family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 1, 2019