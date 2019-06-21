TUSCALOOSA - Joanne Lane, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 19, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Chaplain Jon Killingsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Alex Hallman and Martha Irene Hallman Osment.

Survivors include her husband, Ray Lane of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sons, Dale Lane (Lisa) and Steve Lane (Tina); brothers, Charles Malone (Barbara) and Jeff Hallman; grandchildren, Josh Lane (Brittany) and Emily Lane.

Joanne was a beautiful and loving soul who cherished her family, friends, and those close to her. She was a devoted wife to Ray for almost 60 years. Joanne loved her children and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. JoJo will be truly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Honorary pallbearers are the nurses and staff at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home, Hospice of West Alabama and Caring Days in Tuscaloosa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of West Alabama or Caring Days. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019