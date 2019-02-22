Services Memory Chapel Funeral Home 2200 Skyland Blvd East Tuscaloosa , AL 35405 (205) 553-1430 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM at the church Service 11:30 AM First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa , AL View Map Resources More Obituaries for JoAnne Robertson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JoAnne Pruet Robertson

Obituary Condolences Flowers TUSCALOOSA - JoAnne Pruet Robertson, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 20, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa. Rev. Vial Fontenot, Rev. Ron Wilson, Michael King and Jonathan King officiating. Burial will be in Carnegie Cemetery in Carnegie, Oklahoma. Visitation will be from 10-11:15 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is handling local arrangements.

JoAnne is preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Robertson; parents, Lee and Winnie Pruet; and brother, Charles Pruet.

Survivors include her daughters, Janis Grant and Jami Patrick (David); sister, Rena Storholt; grandsons, Jonathan King (Kathleen), Michael King (Jesse), Charles Grant (Blair) and Russell Grant; step-grandson, Clint Patrick; great-grandchildren, Kara, Hannah Claire, and Kabis King, Piper and Sara JoAnne King and Emma Charles Grant; loving caregivers, Linda Hambright, Dianne Hill, Jennifer Blackburn and Faye Thomas.

JoAnne could light up a room with her beautiful smile and the love she shared with people. She never met a stranger and was gifted with encouraging others. She was known at church for her adorable hats, her spunky clothes, and her fun and genuine personality. She enjoyed being involved in activities, because she loved being with and sharing time with others. She loved her family and friends deeply!

JoAnne was born in Hobart, Oklahoma. She enjoyed her friendships, growing up and graduating from Carnegie High School in 1952. JoAnne traveled for over 50 years to visit with her classmates and enjoyed the relationships developed in Carnegie. Upon graduation JoAnne began classes at Oklahoma Baptist University, where she met the love of her life, James Robertson. They were married for 62 years.

JoAnne Robertson has lived her life in service to other people. She and her family moved to Tuscaloosa when her husband was hired as the Minister of Music at First Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa in 1970. She began her service at FBC as Children's Choir Coordinator, and as a children's choir leader. When her husband moved to Chapel Hill Baptist, she continued her service at Chapel Hill, until she returned as an active member of First Baptist.

Prior to coming to Tuscaloosa, JoAnne received her Real Estate License in Tennessee. When she moved to Tuscaloosa, she felt blessed to be hired at H.A. Edwards and worked with them for 33 years. Throughout her career she exemplified truth, honesty, support, and true interest in her clients. She didn't just want to sell homes; she wanted to assist people in finding a ""Home"" that would meet their needs.

Faith, family and friends were the driving forces of her life. JoAnne loved her family dearly and loved sharing time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook meals, play games, sew, and just spend time with her family. In her later years, she loved watching her great-grandchildren swim and play outside and sharing family meal nights together. She loved investing in the lives of others. She traveled often to spend time with dear friends and family and valued those friendships. She treasured her church family, and the Agape Sunday School class. She lived her faith by sharing her love in service to others.

JoAnne volunteered at First Baptist Church and served on a number of committees. She loved serving others. One way she served was starting a ministry called Second Hand Rose. She was the chairperson for this ministry for many years, until she was unable to drive due to health reasons. This ministry has provided a flower vase, flower, and most importantly, a visit from a caring person, to over 125 people each week. This has been an amazing ministry to elderly people that do not see people on a regular basis and need companionship and uplifting throughout the week.

Another form of service was for the college students at First Baptist. JoAnne had two grandsons that lived in Tuscaloosa and attended First Baptist Church. She became very involved in the lives of the college students by serving them, literally. She invited students to her home for home cooked meals on a regular basis. She helped to provide support for those away from home, and that ""grandmotherly"" attention that many of the students needed. Students knew JoAnne as ""Mema"" and to this day show an appreciation and love for the support she provided during that time.

For fifteen years JoAnne planned monthly programs for the Triple L – senior group at FBC. She planned programs that brought up to 200 seniors to programs from elementary singers, Shelton State Singers, Ms. Alabama, Missionary speakers, local dignitaries, our Mayor Walt Maddox, and much more. She planned special events and took great joy in decorating and truly offering a day or night of entertainment. People from all over Tuscaloosa, including members from other churches and retirement communities, have come, and continue to come and enjoy the fellowship.

When JoAnne Robertson suffered some health issues that prevented her from driving, she moved to Pine Valley Retirement Community. She continued to serve, be hospitable, and entertain at Pine Valley. JoAnne assisted with decorating, planning, and attending the events at Pine Valley. However, one of the greatest gifts she gave was offering herself and encouraging others. Each time there was a new resident, she would welcome them with muffins or cookies. She encouraged them to become involved, to attend Triple L, to get out and visit, or took them a flower if they are unable to get out.

Many people have often said JoAnne was the sweetest and kindest person they have ever met. JoAnne is at home with her Lord and Savior. Those that know her can see her wearing a beautiful hat and being in charge of some event. We love her dearly, and she will be missed greatly!

Pallbearers will be Jonathan King, Michael King, Charles Grant, Russell Grant, Michael Whitworth, John Gray and Phillips Watkins.

Honorary pallbearers are Agape Sunday School Class, Second Hand Rose Ministry, Grady Friday, George Hodgson, and Hospice of West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, Caring Days or Second-Hand Rose Ministry.

Please join us in celebrating Mema's love of hats by wearing your favorite hat, if you have one, to the service. Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019