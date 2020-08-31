Joe Allen Rogers

November 6, 1940 – August 29, 2020

Joe Rogers, age 79, of Samantha, AL., passed away August 29, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Nazareth Primitive Baptist Church with Brother James Pugh officiating.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor L Rogers and Mary Ruth Rogers; and sister, Dorothy Nell Rogers.

He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Wicker Sullivan (Marty) of Northport, AL., and Kim Rogers Walker (Johnny), of Marietta, GA.; granddaughters, Patton Elizabeth Zamoski of Atlanta, GA., and Abbey Leigh Wicker of Northport, AL., step-grandchildren Cody Sullivan (Kaila) and Cayla Watts; great grandchildren Lillie Watts and Caleb Sullivan; sister, Deborah Rogers of Fairhope, AL.; niece Tori Long (Chris) of Ponte Vedra, FL.; great nieces Anna Katherine and Sadie Delilah Long.

Joe was born and raised in Samantha, AL. He had a long career with Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. During his retirement, he joyed gardening, reading, and visiting with friends and family. He always enjoyed the beach and the outdoors.

Pallbearers include his son in laws, Marty Sullivan and Johnny Walker, grandson Cody Sullivan, cousins Emory Norris, Lynn Watkins, Billy Willis and John Rich Norris III.

Honorary pallbearers are his cousins John Norris and Glenda Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store