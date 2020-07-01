GORDO - Joe David Crowe, age 59, of Gordo, Ala., passed away June 29, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Blakney and Guy Duren officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Springs Cemetery in Gordo, Ala. with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Neal Crowe; and his son, Joseph D. Crowe.
Survivors include his mother, Martha Duren Crowe; his wife, Caroline Crowe; two sons, Jake Crowe and Heath Crowe (Jamie); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Rozzelle; stepdaughters, Amy Renee Perrigin and Evelyn Marie Perrigin; four grandchildren, Brodie Scott Crowe, Marley Claire Crowe, Alaina Crowe and Tyler Brett Irvin; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
David was born April 7, 1961 in Millport, Alabama. He was a farmer and a veteran of the United States National Guard with eight years of service.
Pallbearers will be Ray Duren, Robby Duren, Keith Duren, Chuck Crowe, Alex Sullivan, Sean Lann, Frank Duren and Joey Heath Crowe.
Honorary Pallbearers are Randall Hicks, Blake Hicks, Berry McGee, Miecree Cannon, Duncan Cannon, Hal Rozzelle, Mike Sullivan, Farron and Vanessa Pate, Rodney Hallman and all friends and neighbors in the Bostic community.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a favorite charity.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 1, 2020.