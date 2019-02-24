TUSCALOOSA - Joe E. Evans, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 21, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. His graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Ed Steelman officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Evans and Catholine S. Evans; brother, James C. Evans; and sisters, Gladys E. Gardner and Evelyn E. Baker.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Jerolyn D. Evans; daughter, Nancy E. Hubbard; sister, Nannie R. Snyder; grandchildren, Joseph E. Hubbard (Heather) and Jeffrey E. Hubbard; and great-grandchildren, Allison K. Hubbard, Aidan E. Hubbard and Robert Armstrong Cochran.

Joe spent his formative years in Coker growing up on a farm. After graduation, from Tuscaloosa County High School, he attended trade school in Gadsden, Ala. He spent two years in France during his Army service. He spent his entire work career in the electric motor repair business working for the same company.

Every moment possible was spent with his family and his canine companion, Ben. He served as a deacon at Rosedale Baptist Church. Joe was a huge fan of University of Alabama football and baseball. He often attended games until his health would no longer permit his to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe E. Evans may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary