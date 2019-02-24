Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
For more information about
Joe Evans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe E. Evans


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe E. Evans Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Joe E. Evans, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 21, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. His graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Ed Steelman officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Evans and Catholine S. Evans; brother, James C. Evans; and sisters, Gladys E. Gardner and Evelyn E. Baker.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Jerolyn D. Evans; daughter, Nancy E. Hubbard; sister, Nannie R. Snyder; grandchildren, Joseph E. Hubbard (Heather) and Jeffrey E. Hubbard; and great-grandchildren, Allison K. Hubbard, Aidan E. Hubbard and Robert Armstrong Cochran.
Joe spent his formative years in Coker growing up on a farm. After graduation, from Tuscaloosa County High School, he attended trade school in Gadsden, Ala. He spent two years in France during his Army service. He spent his entire work career in the electric motor repair business working for the same company.
Every moment possible was spent with his family and his canine companion, Ben. He served as a deacon at Rosedale Baptist Church. Joe was a huge fan of University of Alabama football and baseball. He often attended games until his health would no longer permit his to do so.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe E. Evans may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now