Joe Ellis Turnipseed
Ethelsville - Joe Ellis Turnipseed, age 77, of Ethelsville, Ala., passed away September 1, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating and Rev. George Shaw delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Warren, Robert Floyd, Eugene, James Edward, Marvin and Dan Turnipseed; and two sisters, Laura May Bigford and Cherry Mullenix.
Survivors include his wife, Josie Duncan Turnipseed; three daughters, Lisa Pate, Susan Cowart and Lori Baines (Jason); six grandchildren, Amanda Pate, Ashleigh Clay (Kasey), Austin Pate, Lucas Baines, Lance Baines and Libby Baines; and great-grandson, Dalton "Buck" Crowe.
Ellis was born December 24, 1942 in Pickens County, Ala. to the late Edward A. Turnipseed and Clemence Gore Turnipseed. He retired from McShan Lumber Company with 42 years of service. Ellis was also the owner of E & M Contractors and a veteran of the U. S. Army National Guard.
The most important things to Ellis were spending time with his family and friends and the love he had for his work and for Pickens Academy.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Locke, Jeff Oglesby, Brandon Mullenix, Gary Sullivan, Roger Estes and Joe Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers are Homer Shaw, William Ashmore, Freddy Oglesby, Lynn Wright and all former and present employees of McShan Lumber Company.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the McShan Community Center or to a charity or church of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home Chape
SEP
4
Burial
Mt. Moriah Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
