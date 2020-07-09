TUSCALOOSA - Joe Hawkins. April 25, 1933 - July 7, 2020.As he desired, Joe passed away peacefully as he slept, while at home with family.Joseph Hawkins was born April 25, 1933 in Pomona, California. In 1937, he moved to the family farm in Hinkley, California. There he attended elementary school in a three-room schoolhouse for eight years. He graduated from Barstow Union High School in 1951 and gained an Associate's Degree from Barstow Community College. After graduation from high school, Joe served in the United States Air Force for four years, including a one-year stint in Korea during the war. Upon his return to the U.S., he was stationed at Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado where he met his lifelong soulmate and best friend, Donna Cawthra Hawkins at the USO. They dated for six months and married on the 16th of July, 1954.After marriage, he went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad, later he delivered fuel oil and became a fireman.In 1968, Joe and Donna relocated their family to a small farm in Teton, Idaho. While in Idaho Joe operated a gas station and managed an auto parts store.Joe and Donna moved again in 1976 to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, purchasing their last home in Heritage Hills. Joe made modifications over the years which included a covered porch with hot tub, swing, space for two rockers and grill which became a center point for family activities spanning decades. He also added on a sewing room for Donna with a large picture window overlooking their manicured backyard. Joe built a workshop where he plied his skill as a carpenter. He crafted furniture as well as model automobiles and western wagons using Arkansas cedar.Joe and Donna begat a large accomplished family. They had two sons, Terry and Gary, and a daughter Kathy Jo. They had eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. One testimony to Joe's blessed life is all of his heirs remain alive and well today.While in Tuscaloosa Joe became a valued employee for Power and Rubber Supply where he worked until his retirement. His son Gary continues there today.After retirement Joe and Donna purchased a fifth wheel travel trailer, joined camping clubs, and traveled across the North American continent through 46 States into Canada and Newfoundland.Joe was a farmer, a soldier, a patriot, a mechanic, a carpenter, a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a friend, an inspiration and a Believer. He and Donna attended Emmanuel Baptist Church Tuscaloosa.Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Emily Rose Whitt; father, Neusom Nathaniel Hawkins; and mother, Eula Rose HawkinsJoe is survived by his bride, Donna Mae Hawkins; his children, Terry Don Hawkins (Heidi), Gary Alan Hawkins (Judy), and Kathy Jo Dethrage (David).Services were held at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.Pallbearers were Paul Skelton, Joe Phares, Freddie Yates, Tommy Price, Terry Herring, Aaron and Stephen Dethrage.