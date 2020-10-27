Joe Henry Banks

Brandon, MS - Joe Henry Banks, a longtime resident of Eutaw and Tuscaloosa, passed away peacefully October 24, 2020 at home in Brandon, MS.

Joe was born March 27, 1938 to William Edward Banks and Ida Mae (Greenwood) Banks.

He was preceded by his wife of 55 years, Sibyl Durrett Banks, and sisters, Frances Riley and Lorine Barnett. Survivors include his son, Albert Banks (Elizabeth), grandsons; David, Andrew, and Joseph Banks, brother-in-law James Durrett, and nieces and nephews.

Joe was an active member of Kiwanis, Lion's Club, and the Shelton State woodworker's group.

Visitation 10 AM, service 11 AM (both graveside) October 31, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store