Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Double Branch Independent Baptist Church Cemetery
Joe Howard Dyer


1949 - 2020
Joe Howard Dyer Obituary
GORDO - Joe Howard Dyer, age 70, of Gordo, Ala., passed away April 23, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Double Branch Independent Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Chris McCool, Bro. Jimmy Pritchett and Bro. Glenn Sandifer officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Lendon Adolph Dyer, Ralph Dyer and Billy Mack Dyer.
Survivors include his son, Joseph Dyer (Joanna); four sisters, Doris Nell Smith (Preston), Gay McGough, Faye Busick (Bill) and Sandy Smith (Donald); three brothers, Ray Dyer (Nancy), Glendon Dyer and Douglas Dyer (Martha); three grandchildren, Bentley, Baileigh and Parker; sisters-in-law, Juanita Dyer and Joyce Dyer; and his close friend, Faye Walker.
Joe was born December 10, 1949 in the Zion community of Gordo, Alabama to the late Choyce C. Dyer and Beatrice Parker Dyer. He was a member of the Baptist faith, a retired truck driver and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.
His nephews will service as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are friends of the Zion community.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 25, 2020
