Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Beginning Family Worship Center
Northport, AL
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
New Beginning Family Worship Center
Northport, AL
1943 - 2019
Joe Thomas Obituary
COKER - Joe Thomas, age 75, of Coker, Alabama, passed away September 7, 2019 at his home. His family will receive friends at New Beginning Family Worship Center in Northport, Alabama on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from noon until 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service being held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Fuller officiating.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Amy and Robert Thomas; his aunt, Betty Lindsey and his cousin, Jimmy Oswalt.
He was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on November 23, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Shirley LaFoy Thomas of Coker, Alabama; a son, Butch Thomas (Becky) of Northport, Alabama; two daughters, Mary Ann Thomas of Sacramento, California and Lisa Ware, of Coker, Alabama; four grandsons, Dillon Ware, Christopher Webber, Jaco Thomas and Clay Thomas; stepmother, Gladys Thomas; sisters, Miriam and Debra of Valdese N.C.; and special cousins, Judy Lee and Jane Freeman.
Special thanks are given to his special care giver, Brenda Hannah; the members of New Beginning Family Worship Center; Northport Power Equipment; Coker Volunteer Fire Department; Believing Sisters, Overton/Sullivan small group, Harris/Brewer small group; Dr. Stephen Browne; Telesa Patterson and Cliff Lazarus; and, Dennis Boswell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginning Family Worship Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 10, 2019
