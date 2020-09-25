John Albert Plowman
Fayette - John Albert Plowman, age 74, of Fayette, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. The family will have a private service.
John was born October 18, 1945. He attended Tuscaloosa County High School. John proudly served his country as a U.S. Army Paratrooper. He retired after many years at Jim Walters Mine #7. He enjoyed bass fishing and line dancing.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Roscoe Plowman; grandparents, Pearl and Charlie Plowman; and brothers, James Plowman and Jerry A. Plowman.
John is survived by his wife, Betty Plowman; his children, Jonathan Plowman (Rebecca), Amanda Hauer (Jake), Casey Plowman and Eric Plowman; stepsons, Kevin Odom and David Odom; siblings, Carl Plowman (Donna), Roger Plowman (Mary Sue), Charles Plowman, Alice Thrasher (Morris), Carol Gilliland, and Cathy Plowman; and five grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A big thank you to the ICU team at Northport Medical Center for their care and compassion during his difficult last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home is directing.