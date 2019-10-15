Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rackley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Rackley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Rackley Obituary
COALING - John C. Rackley, age 81, of Coaling, Ala., passed away Sunday morning October 13, 2019, at his residence when God's angels came for him. Services with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now