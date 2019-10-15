|
COALING - John C. Rackley, age 81, of Coaling, Ala., passed away Sunday morning October 13, 2019, at his residence when God's angels came for him. Services with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 15, 2019