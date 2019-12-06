|
OAKMAN - John David "J.D." Gurganus, age 83, of Oakman, Ala., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Collins-Burke Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Collins-Burke Chapel. Burial will be at Old Flatwoods Cemetery. Donnell Brown will officiate.
Mr. Gurganus was preceded in death by his sister, Lula Mae Knight; and brothers, Grady Gurganus, Brady Gurganus and Clement Gurganus.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gurganus; son, Chris Gurganus; sisters, Pauline Smallwood, Zelma Nelson and Marie Gant; brothers, Milton Gurganus and Hubert Gurganus; and grandson, C.J. Gurganus.
Pallbearers will be Joey Gurganus, Jeremy Gurganus, Virgil Kilgore, Russell Gurganus, Joe Hatcher and Vince Smallwood.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 6, 2019