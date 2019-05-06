TUSCALOOSA - John Davis (Davey) Meaney, Sr., age 67, passed away May 3, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama.

A lifelong resident of Tuscaloosa, Davey, with his wife, traveled as a journeyman electrician until retiring to their home in Cottondale, which he proudly constructed himself. He also served as Business Agent of the local IBEW 136.

Davey was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Joseph Meaney Sr. and Mint Causey Meaney.

Survivors include his wife, Janie Ruth Hewett Meaney; his son, John Davis Meaney Jr.; daughter, Donna Holliman Strange; brother, Michael Joseph Meaney, Jr. (Becky); sisters, Mary Elizabeth Rawlins (Ronnie) and Carroll Tingle (Bart); his grandchildren, Michael Gage Meaney; Valerie Jane Meaney; Zachary Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Brother Albert Lyles officiating. Burial will follow in Hewett Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Pallbearers will be Joey Meaney, Corey Meaney, Austin Meaney, Michael Meaney, Tommy Hewett and Bart Tingle.

Honorary pallbearers are members of IBEW 136 and employees of DSL Electric. Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary