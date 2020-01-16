Home

John Earl Grace Obituary
BUHL - John Earl Grace, age 46, of Buhl, Ala., died January 13, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Reform with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Lafayette Grace II; brother, Henry Lafayette Grace III; and nephew, Justin Michael Grace Neal.
Survivors include his wife, Tanya Bailey; daughter, Amber Marie Sutton; sons, Jonathon Lee Thomas and Zachary Seth Grace; mother, Betty Ann Boothe Grace; sisters, Nancy Ann Bryan, Katherine "Kathy" Louise Hester, Reta Faye Mackey (Kevin) and Betty Sue Newell; brothers, James Edward Grace (Julie) and David Michael Grace; five grandchildren, Drake Lee Thomas, Jessie Eli Homan, Reid Symon Grace, Bailey Ann Sutton and Colton "Bubba" Sutton; numerous nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
John Earl was born March 28, 1973 in Macon, Mississippi. He was a self-employed painter contractor.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Grace, Jonathon Thomas, Kevin Mackey, Kevin Garriott, James Grace, Jessie Homan, Tyler Sutton and Shawn Peters.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
