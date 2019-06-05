|
|
TUSCALOOSA - John Frank Kendrick, Jr., age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist church with Dr. Kenneth A. Dunivant and Rev. Kay Mutert officiating. Visitation will follow immediately after the service at the church.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Frank Kendrick Sr. and his mother, Jesse Nell White Kendrick.
John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Vaughan Kendrick; daughter, Kelle Kendrick Masters (Dayne); son, John Frank Kendrick III; sisters, Rosemary Kendrick Crook (Rhett), Margaret Kendrick Hancock (Less); grandchildren, Addison Elaine Masters, David Haynes Masters III and Anna Mills Masters.
John was raised in Elba, Ala., served in the Army National Guard and was a graduate of the University of Alabama.
His career was primarily spent in electrical supply distribution. He was proud of his children and their accomplishments and will be forever missed by his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Hospice of West Alabama or West Alabama Humane Society.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 5, 2019