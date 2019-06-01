|
COTTONDALE - John Franklin Tubbs, age 79, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Birmingham. Graveside services and burial, with military honors will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be one hour prior to service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Colby Mouchette officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel is directing.
He was the son of Lester and Alberta Tubbs and had nine siblings. John was a long time electrician of Tuscaloosa. John loved his family. He and Patsy were married 58 years. They had two children, Debbie and Connie, and they helped raise many other children. He loved all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they loved him. He will be missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 1, 2019