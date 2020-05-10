Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for John Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Allen


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Allen Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – John G. Allen passed away May 8, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
He was born November 18, 1924 in Birmingham, Ala. He graduated from Holt High School in 1943 and served in France, Germany, and England during World War II as a sergeant in the United States Army.
After discharge from the Army, he returned to Tuscaloosa and married Sara Martin from Centreville, Ala. They have been married seventy-four years and have three children: Gil Allen (Elaine) and Kay Bunn (Terry) from Tuscaloosa and Mike Allen (Ellen) from Pell City, Ala. He has ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
John attended The University of Alabama, but dropped out when his son was born. He started at B.F. Goodrich in 1946 as a production worker and in 1970 had worked his way up to plant manager. He was plant manager until 1989 when he left to become Director of Industrial Relations for the State of Alabama. During his long successful career, John had many awards and accomplishments. He was a Deacon at First Baptist Church, Chairman of Associated Industries of Alabama, President of Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce, President of Tuscaloosa Country Club, and Founding Board Member of Central Bank. He was a well-respected humble man who was a wonderful father and husband. His kindness and respect for others was unmatched. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and whose lives he touched.
A special thank you to Fred Hahn and Leroy McAbee whose support and friendship were special and important to him.
There will be a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Gil McKee officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now