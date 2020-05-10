|
TUSCALOOSA – John G. Allen passed away May 8, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
He was born November 18, 1924 in Birmingham, Ala. He graduated from Holt High School in 1943 and served in France, Germany, and England during World War II as a sergeant in the United States Army.
After discharge from the Army, he returned to Tuscaloosa and married Sara Martin from Centreville, Ala. They have been married seventy-four years and have three children: Gil Allen (Elaine) and Kay Bunn (Terry) from Tuscaloosa and Mike Allen (Ellen) from Pell City, Ala. He has ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
John attended The University of Alabama, but dropped out when his son was born. He started at B.F. Goodrich in 1946 as a production worker and in 1970 had worked his way up to plant manager. He was plant manager until 1989 when he left to become Director of Industrial Relations for the State of Alabama. During his long successful career, John had many awards and accomplishments. He was a Deacon at First Baptist Church, Chairman of Associated Industries of Alabama, President of Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce, President of Tuscaloosa Country Club, and Founding Board Member of Central Bank. He was a well-respected humble man who was a wonderful father and husband. His kindness and respect for others was unmatched. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and whose lives he touched.
A special thank you to Fred Hahn and Leroy McAbee whose support and friendship were special and important to him.
There will be a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Gil McKee officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2020