|
|
TUSCALOOSA - John Guinn Ramage, 94, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Rita (Russell) Ramage, originally of Calhoun, Georgia; his son, Russ Ramage, of New Buffalo, Michigan; his daughter, Pam (Ramage) Poellnitz and husband Farley, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; his grandson, Alston Poellnitz of Birmingham, Alabama; his granddaughter, Harriett Poellnitz, of New York, New York and his sister, Jane (Ramage) Sligh of Hueytown, Alabama.
Born and raised in Chambers County, Alabama, the son of Elias Belton and Harriett (Cook) Ramage was educated in the Five Points and Lafayette school systems, graduating from Lafayette High School in 1943. During World War II, he served in the United States Army Air Corp as a flight engineer on the B-29 Superfortrace. After the war, Ramage attended API, now Auburn University, graduating in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in forest management from the School of Forestry.
In 1953, Ramage joined the newly formed Hiwassee Land Company, the land management division of England's Bowater Paper Company. This was the company's entrance into the United States paper industry. He held management positions with Hiwassee in Calhoun, Georgia, Scottsboro, Alabama and Calhoun, Tennessee until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of the Society of American Foresters, Alabama Forestry Association and sat on the Alabama Board of Registration for Foresters. Ramage was also extremely involved in many civic and church activities, serving in numerous leadership positions in both Scottsboro, Alabama and Athens, Tennessee. Ramage and his wife Rita, enjoyed retirement in Athens, Tennessee until they moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 2016.
A private burial was held on April 17, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, officiated by Reverend Sandy Felkins and directed by Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations.
Memorial donations can be made to the Nourish One Child programs at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro, Alabama or Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens, Tennessee. Gifts can also be made to Hospice of West Alabama or First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa.
The family would like to give special thanks to Anthony Porter, Hospice of West Alabama and the caregivers of SPH of Tuscaloosa.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 5, 2020