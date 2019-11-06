Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Northport United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hall Chambers III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hall Chambers III Obituary
NORTHPORT - John Hall Chambers, III, age 70, of Northport, Ala., passed away on November 4, 2019 at home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Northport United Methodist Church with Mike Spivey and Patrick Cooley officiating. The family will receive guest at 1:30 p.m. prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hall Chambers, Jr. and Edythe Ford Chambers.
He is survived by his wife, Connie T. Chambers; daughter, Shannon Fitz-Gerald Chambers; son, John Hall Chambers, IV (Katie Hundley Chambers); sister, Catherine Nobles; brothers, Ford Chambers (Shelia) and Joseph Chambers; and five grandchildren, Tripp Nettles, Ellie Nettles, Taylor Chambers, Will Chambers and Kate Chambers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Ranches of Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -