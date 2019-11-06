|
|
NORTHPORT - John Hall Chambers, III, age 70, of Northport, Ala., passed away on November 4, 2019 at home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Northport United Methodist Church with Mike Spivey and Patrick Cooley officiating. The family will receive guest at 1:30 p.m. prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hall Chambers, Jr. and Edythe Ford Chambers.
He is survived by his wife, Connie T. Chambers; daughter, Shannon Fitz-Gerald Chambers; son, John Hall Chambers, IV (Katie Hundley Chambers); sister, Catherine Nobles; brothers, Ford Chambers (Shelia) and Joseph Chambers; and five grandchildren, Tripp Nettles, Ellie Nettles, Taylor Chambers, Will Chambers and Kate Chambers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Ranches of Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 6, 2019