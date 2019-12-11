|
|
ALICEVILLE - John Harold Long, age 75, of Dancy, Alabama, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Noland Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Ala. A service to celebrate his life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hebron United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to and immediately following the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Perry Long and sister, Anne Long Baker.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Walthall Long; sons, David Long (Sharon), Richard Long and James Long; daughter, Amy Long Potter (Carey); sisters, Blanche Ewing, Sue Sanders, Nancy Garnand and Nell Gibson (Elton); brother, Winston Long (Karol); grandchildren, Dillon Long (Ce Ce), Dusty Long, Drew Long, Shayene Langford (Will), Austin Booth, Baliegh Grace, Sarah Kate Potter and Trey Potter; great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Langford; brothers-in-law, Fred Baker and Howard Walthall (Rosemary); sister-in-law, Jean Long; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harold was born August 3, 1944 near Macon, Mississippi to the late Winston Sparkman Long and Nannie Smith Long. Harold was a very hard worker. He retired from Huyck Felt Company in Aliceville with 26 years of service and from the Alabama Army National Guard as a staff sergeant with 23 years of service. Harold was also a welder and construction worker for several years. In his later life, he owned and operated a quail farm that he built himself. He got a lot of satisfaction from this endeavor and continued with it for almost 15 years.
Harold also loved hunting and being outdoors. He trained bird dogs and served as a hunting guide in this area. He especially enjoyed teaching young people good hunting skills and the importance of hunting safety.
Harold loved his church. He was a member of Hebron United Methodist and his church family meant so much to him. He would say, "Now there's a place where you can feel the love."
Harold loved his family and appreciated all the things they did for him, especially during his illness. He was very touched.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Randy Ewing, Ethan Ewing, Dan Garnand, Brad Gibson, Ryan Gibson and Todd Long.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Hebron United Methodist Church, all the doctors and nurses that cared for him during his illness, Duke Henders, Larry Gibson, B. C. Patton, Hook Gibson, Bual Tubb, Dual Tubb and Larry Hamlin.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hebron United Methodist Church, c/o Lori Edwards, 18 Lee Drive, Aliceville, AL 35442 or the , Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 11, 2019