Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community of Christ Church
Birmingham, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Community of Christ Church
Birmingham, AL
John Henry Crayton Obituary
BROOKWOOD - John Henry Crayton, age 48, of Brookwood, Ala., died on Monday, November 25, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mr. John Henry Crayton will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 a.m. at Community of Christ Church, Birmingham. Pastor Mark Tillis will officiate with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. John Henry Crayton will be today, December 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 6, 2019
