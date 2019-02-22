Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
NORTHPORT - John Hubert Duncan, age 90, of Northport, Ala., died February 17, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Steve King officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Jewell Duncan; and daughter, Jennifer Lynn Johnson.
Survivors include his sons, Johnny Duncan (Karen) and Jesse Duncan (Virginia); daughter, Joyce Hill (Tony); grandchildren, Tim Duncan (Amanda), Amy Winstead (Horace), Dana Gurganus, Eric Duncan, Ben Drake (Holly), Zack Drake (Allison), Nicole Red and Coty Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John retired from Southern Natural Gas after 35 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed yard work, climbing trees and turkey hunting.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home and his friends at Union Chapel Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to or to Rise Center, The University of Alabama, P.O. Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 22, 2019
