LINDEN - John Kemp "Coach" Akins, Sr., age 84, of Linden, Ala., died June 28 2020 at Hale County Hospital. He was born July 2, 1935 in Walker County, Ala. to Henry Grady and Claudine Akins. He was a high school coach for 17 years and served as a high school official for the state of Alabama. He taught swimming lessons to many children in Linden and also built swimming pools. He was inducted into the Marengo County Sports Hall of Fame and was honorable mention in the State Hall of Fame. He never met a stranger. He was a mason and a member of Linden Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pate Akins; six children, Kem Akins (Kathy), David Akins, Teri Moore (Steve), Patrick Akins (Leigh), Paul Akins and Glen Akins (Amy Jo); 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Daniel Akins.
His family will receive visitors at the graveside of Linden Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time.
Honorary pallbearers will be all the former players he coached.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Marengo County Sports Hall of Fame.
Condolences may be offered at www.obryantchapelfh.com.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pate Akins; six children, Kem Akins (Kathy), David Akins, Teri Moore (Steve), Patrick Akins (Leigh), Paul Akins and Glen Akins (Amy Jo); 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Daniel Akins.
His family will receive visitors at the graveside of Linden Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time.
Honorary pallbearers will be all the former players he coached.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Marengo County Sports Hall of Fame.
Condolences may be offered at www.obryantchapelfh.com.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 1, 2020.