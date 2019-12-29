|
|
ALABASTER - John Lawrence "Larry" Baker, age 59, of Alabaster, Ala., died December 24, 2019 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Charles Baker; and brother, James Thomas Baker.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Baker Hayden (Brandon) of Moody AFB, Valdosta, Ga.; brother, Dr. Morris L. Baker (Darla) of Oxford, Miss.; mother, Ann Poole Baker Grantham of Oxford, Miss.; grandchildren, Lorelei Nicole and John Rylan Hayden, both of Moody AFB, Valdosta, Ga.; nephews, Drew and Nathan Baker; and nieces, Janna and Ellie Baker of Oxford, Miss.
Final care handled by Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 29, 2019