|
|
TUSCALOOSA - John Lee Abrams, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 11, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Schmitt Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with military honors and Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home Inc. directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2019