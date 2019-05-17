Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
Lying in State
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Oak Memorial Park
TUSCALOOSA - John Lee Abrams, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 11, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Schmitt Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with military honors and Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home Inc. directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2019
